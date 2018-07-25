Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him, and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash."
Lanny Davis, who represents Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, provided the tape to CNN on Tuesday.
Cohen had secretly recorded the conversation in 2016.
Cohen can be heard on the recording saying he needs to start a company to transfer information, and says he'll need financing.
Trump asks for more information and Cohen tells him, "We'll have to pay." The audio is muffled but Trump can be heard saying to "pay with cash," and Cohen says, "no, no."
Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani provided CNN with a transcript that says Trump said, "Don't pay with cash."
