Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.
Trump said in a letter to Pelosi on Monday that it is his "great honor" to accept her invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. He writes, "We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!"
The speech had initially been scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it amid what turned into a 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for border wall funding. It was the first known time that a speaker had rescinded an invitation to deliver the State of the Union.
The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.
