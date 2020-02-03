Trump On Trial: Closing arguments conclude

(NBC News) House impeachment managers and President Trump’s defense team presented their closing arguments to the Senate Monday, setting the stage for a final vote on his fate.

“Donald Trump has betrayed his oath to protect the Constitution, but it’s not to late to honor ours,” House impeachment manager Adam Schiff told the Senate.

President Trump’s defenders argued that the “very heavy burden of proof” needed to remove a president from office was not met.

The Senate is now preparing for a final vote on impeachment charges that could come Wednesday, with the GOP majority almost certain to acquit.

Despite this last push, Democrats effectively lost their case on Friday, when Republicans united to block testimony from witnesses and the introduction of new documents into evidence.

A few Republican senators have conceded the president’s push to force Ukraine to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid was inappropriate, but say they’re not enough to remove him from office.

Representative Schiff argued otherwise.

“If you find that the House has proved its case and still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history,” he argued.



Senators will have a chance to defend their positions in speeches on the floor before casting their final votes.