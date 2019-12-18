Trump lashes out on eve of impeachment vote

(NBC News) On the eve of an expected impeachment vote, President Trump defended himself Tuesday in a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decrying the process as an “illegal partisan attempted coup” and accusing Pelosi of “declaring open war on American democracy.”

“They know it’s a hoax, it’s a witch hunt going on almost three years,” Mr. Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The House will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding military aid, and obstruction of Congress.

Republicans are already looking ahead to a Senate trial where they’ll run the show. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has denied the Democrats’ request to call White House witnesses.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.