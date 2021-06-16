Trump holding ‘Save America’ rally in Northeast Ohio this month

FORT WAYNE, IN – NOVEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun at the County War Memorial Coliseum November 5, 2018 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Braun is facing first-term Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in tomorrow’s midterm election. Trump is campaigning nationwide in an effort to bolster GOP prospects. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Ohio.

According to his website, Trump will be hosting his first post-presidential rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26.

The event is being sponsored by the Save America movement. Trump issued the following statement about the movement on his website:

“Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country. Save America is also about ensuring that we always keep America First, in our foreign and domestic policy. We take pride in our country, we teach the truth about our history, we celebrate our rich heritage and national traditions, and of course, we respect our great American Flag.”

The June 26 rally starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are required to attend. Individuals may only register for up to two (2) tickets for the event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.