Trump flip-flops on tax cuts, gun control

(NBC News) President Trump insisted Thursday the economy is “doing really well,” just one day after contradicting himself on the need for a tax cut to help ward off a recession.

Facing questions about gun control, the president once again did an about-face on the need for background checks.

“I have an appetite for background checks. We’re going to be doing background checks,” he said Wednesday, before dialing that statement back on Thursday, saying “We have very, very strong background checks right now.”

Flip-flopping has typically been a problem for politicians, but hasn’t seem to take a huge toll on President Trump’s support among his base.

