Former Ohio State Highway Patrol officer guilty on 4 counts
Trump files for re-election in Ohio

Ohio Republican Chairman Jane Timken files paperwork for President Donald Trump’s re-election bid in Ohio at the secretary of state’s office in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS (AP) – Republican President Donald Trump has filed for re-election in Ohio just days before a House impeachment vote is scheduled against him.

The state Republican chairman, Jane Timken, says Trump supporters view the impeachment proceedings as a hoax. She says they will be more focused on the positive impacts of Trump policies on jobs, trade and the economy.

Timken filed the re-election paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office in Columbus on Monday.

The Democrats’ state party leader, David Pepper, said that lost manufacturing jobs and tariffs harmful to farmers will hurt the president’s re-election bid in the state.

