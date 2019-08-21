WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s postponing an upcoming meeting with Denmark’s prime minister because she isn’t interested in discussing a proposed sale of Greenland to the U.S.
Denmark owns Greenland. Trump recently floated the idea of purchasing the island but said as recently as Sunday that such a transaction was not a top priority.
Denmark had scoffed at the idea, saying Greenland isn’t for sale.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that “based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.”
Trump is scheduled to depart at the end of August on a trip that included stops in Denmark and Poland.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Go Red for Women luncheon aims to spread awareness of cardiovascular disease
- Vandalia-Butler schools partner with law enforcement for safety exercise
- Trump delays Denmark meeting over Greenland proposal
- Walmart sues Tesla for solar panels that caught fire at several stores, including Beavercreek
- VP Pence promises US return to the moon by 2024