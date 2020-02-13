Trump cutout barred from dialysis clinic

Closings
(WPTV)   It takes hours, sometimes multiple times a week for a patient to undergo dialysis. So it’s not unusual that dialysis patients going to a dialysis center for treatment, bring in something to distract them. One Port Saint Lucie says he wasn’t allowed to bring what makes him feel at home.

“It’s made out of cardboard,” said Nelson Gibson. “Giving two thumbs up, plus a big smile.”

It’s a life-size cutout of President Donald Trump and Gibson can take him anywhere he wants, well except for one place he spends hours in dialysis treatment, he says is for his kidney failure.

“She said it was too much, this was okay,” Gibson said as he pointed to his smaller cutouts, “But the other one is too much. She said, ‘This is not a rally,’ which of course it doesn’t show like it’s a rally, it’s just a picture.”

