Trump calls hearing 'brutal,' praises Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump described Thursday's heated Senate hearing as "brutal" and "hard to watch" during an evening GOP fundraiser.
But Trump also praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's performance defending himself against allegations of sexual assault.
Trump described Kavanaugh as a "great guy" and a "great man" as he headlined a fundraising dinner at his Washington hotel, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to describe Trump's speech publicly.
He made no mention of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, the person said.
Trump arrived late at the fundraiser, leaving the White House only after Kavanaugh had finished his testimony.
The fundraiser was for "Protect the House," a joint committee that benefits the National Republican Congressional Committee and other groups.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.Read More »
-
Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.Read More »
-
Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store
A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.Read More »
-
Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park
A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.Read More »
-
Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town
Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.Read More »