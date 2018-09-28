Trump calls hearing 'brutal,' praises Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump described Thursday's heated Senate hearing as "brutal" and "hard to watch" during an evening GOP fundraiser.

But Trump also praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's performance defending himself against allegations of sexual assault.

Trump described Kavanaugh as a "great guy" and a "great man" as he headlined a fundraising dinner at his Washington hotel, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to describe Trump's speech publicly.

He made no mention of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, the person said.

Trump arrived late at the fundraiser, leaving the White House only after Kavanaugh had finished his testimony.

The fundraiser was for "Protect the House," a joint committee that benefits the National Republican Congressional Committee and other groups.