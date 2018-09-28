Trump asks FBI for updated Kavanaugh probe
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Trump says in a statement that the updated investigation, which comes in response to sexual misconduct allegations, "must be limited in scope" and "completed in less than one week."
The decision marks a reversal for the administration, which had argued that Kavanaugh had already been vetted.
Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.
Senate Republican leaders agreed Friday to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.
Kavanaugh says he's done "everything" the Senate has asked of him and "will continue to cooperate."
Previous
After Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, does MeToo
Next
GOP delays Kavanaugh vote for...
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »