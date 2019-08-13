Trump administration tightens immigration rules

Breaking News
(NBC News)  The Trump administration has announced aggressive new rules likely to curb legal immigration.  

The new rules deny green cards to immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.  

“We certainly expect people of any income to be able to stand on their own two feet. And so if people are not able to be self-sufficient then this negative factor is going to bear heavily against them,” acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli said as the rules were announced Monday.

Another new regulation would bar migrants from entering the U.S. if they are found likely to need public assistance. Education and household income will also be factors to get legal status.  

Immigration experts are blasting that requirement.

“My problem is there is this love affair with high skilled immigrants, but we need low skilled immigrants as well,” says Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto of the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs.  “At the end of the day who is in the back of the house at restaurants and the hotels.”  

