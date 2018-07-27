U.S. & World

Trump administration says 1,820 families reunited

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 08:27 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors, but hundreds remain apart.

The government said in a court filing Thursday that 1,820 children ages 5 and up have been discharged. This includes 1,442 children reunified with their parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and 378 others who were released "in other appropriate circumstances."

Still, more than 700 parents were deemed not eligible or currently not eligible, many of whom may have been deported. Of those, 431 children have parents outside the United States.

More than 2,500 children were separated from their parents at the border amid a zero-tolerance policy that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing illegally.

