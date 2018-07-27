Trump administration says 1,820 families reunited
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors, but hundreds remain apart.
The government said in a court filing Thursday that 1,820 children ages 5 and up have been discharged. This includes 1,442 children reunified with their parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and 378 others who were released "in other appropriate circumstances."
Still, more than 700 parents were deemed not eligible or currently not eligible, many of whom may have been deported. Of those, 431 children have parents outside the United States.
More than 2,500 children were separated from their parents at the border amid a zero-tolerance policy that criminally prosecuted anyone caught crossing illegally.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Location announced for OVI checkpoint in Miami County
The specific location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning, July 27, 2018.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trotwood received federal grant to help firefighters
The City of Trotwood said Friday it has received notice from the Department of Homeland Security that Trotwood Fire & Rescue has been chosen to receive an award through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.Read More »
-
Victim in Auglaize County crash identified
The Auglaize County Coroner said the woman killed was 28-year-old Brittney Shankle from the Canton area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police need help identifying Riverside theft suspects
The robbery took place at the Speedway located in the 4900 block of Burkhardt Road on July 25 around 8 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPAFB 4-star general announces retirement
Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of the Air Force Materiel Command, is leaving her position in September. Her successor has yet to be named, according to a statement from the Air Force.Read More »