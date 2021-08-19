Tropical stork migrates to New York City, dies after eating litter

U.S. and World

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

A wood stork standing in the water in Staten Island on Aug. 1, 2021. (Chris Seminara via AP)

NEW YORK — A wood stork typically seen in tropical and subtropical regions migrated to New York City but died 10 days after it was first spotted on Staten Island.

The bird apparently ate a large piece of hardened foam that was found in its stomach, researchers said.

The juvenile wood stork was first seen by bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino on July 31 in a saltwater marsh near Staten Island’s Amazon warehouse, the Staten Island Advance reported.

The bird died 10 days later. A necropsy revealed a piece of insular foam more than 3 feet long in the bird’s stomach.

| Read more top stories on WDTN.com ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

NIH director endorses COVID-19 booster shot

Secret IRS files show tax cut benefits for wealthy

Some health leaders say Biden overstepped the medical community

Ohio General Assembly set to take on sports betting as opponents sound off

14 children with disabilities file first federal lawsuit against Gov. Abbott over mask mandate ban

More News