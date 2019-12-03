Troopers seize over $17K in suspected cocaine during Miami Co. traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati man faces felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found drugs worth over $17,000 during a traffic stop in Miami County.

On November 21 just before 2 pm, troopers stopped a rented 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia registration for marked lanes and turn signal violations on I-75.

Officials say “criminal indicators” were observed, and a drug-sniffing canine with OSP alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 500 grams of suspected cocaine in the car.

The man was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and is charged with possession and trafficking in suspected cocaine, both first-degree felonies, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

He could face up to 23 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine.

