Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 08:49 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 09:44 AM EDT

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona's public safety director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

Col. Frank Milstead says the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Endenhofer, graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.

Milstead said motorists on Interstate 10 reported a man was throwing things at vehicles and that a fight began when troopers made contact with the suspect.

Department spokesman Raul Garcia says the wounded trooper was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and released.

The suspect was taken into custody but Garcia did not identify him.

Garcia says a third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.

