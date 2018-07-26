Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona's public safety director says a rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect along a highway in a Phoenix suburb.
Col. Frank Milstead says the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Endenhofer, graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.
Milstead said motorists on Interstate 10 reported a man was throwing things at vehicles and that a fight began when troopers made contact with the suspect.
Department spokesman Raul Garcia says the wounded trooper was treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and released.
The suspect was taken into custody but Garcia did not identify him.
Garcia says a third trooper was also injured but not from a gunshot.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Sidney teen comes to the rescue of crash victims
In the middle of this crash's chaos, a local 17-year-old said he just wanted to do the right thing.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police find man suffering from gunshot wound in Huber Heights
Police say a man in his twenties was found on Chippingdon Drive just before 5 pm suffering from a gunshot wound.Read More »
-
Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about tips on how to stay healthy at the fairRead More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state
The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.Read More »
-
UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.Read More »