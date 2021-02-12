Triple murder suspect captured after high-speed chase in Utah

(KSL/NBC News) Three people wanted in connection with a California triple homicide are in custody after a high-speed pursuit through Tooele County, Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers engaged the suspects after receiving a tip from police in California. “It actually stopped in the middle of I-18,” said Sgt. Evan Kirby. “There were three people total in the two vehicles.”

The pursuit didn’t get far, because troopers were ready. “The fact that they were wanted in questioning in a triple homicide put us on high alert to make sure that we were safe,” Kirby said.

Mauricio Eduardo Johnson, age 18, had been identified as a suspect, on the run with parole fugitive Von Eric Keener, and a yet-to-be-identified woman.

When troopers tried to stop their cars, one pulled over, the other sped up.