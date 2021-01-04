Trial date moved for woman charged in connection with Vanessa Guillen’s death

The trial of the woman who faces criminal charges in connection with the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen is being moved.

Prosecutors claimed 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of the body of Guillen after he killed her.

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

Aguilar faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.

She could get up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

The indictment alleges that from April 22, 2020, through July 1, 2020, Aguilar conspired with Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

Aguilar was set to be rearraigned Tuesday, and jury selection was set to start on January 19th.

Her attorney asked Judge Alan D. Albright to reset the hearing, which the prosecution did not object to.

Judge Albright reset the rearraignment to February 23, 2021 and jury selection to March 8, 2021, in front of Judge Jeffrey Manske.

He also rest the Plea Agreement deadline to February 15, 2021. You can read the full court order below.

