MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer fell into a wood chipper, killing him midday Tuesday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police confirmed to KRON4 News they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He’d been trimming a tree and fell into the wood chipper, police stated.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District assisted. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating at the scene.

The identity of the man who died has not been released as of press time, pending notification of the next of kin.

The 900 block of Peggy Lane is closed until the investigation is completed. Other blocks in the area are still open to vehicle traffic.