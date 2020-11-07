Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eta eyes Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA (WFLA) — Most forecasts keep a strengthening Tropical Depression Eta away from the west coast of Florida as the storm eyes the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, Eta was moving toward the Cayman Islands — located 190 miles west southwest of Grand Cayman. It’s moving east northeast at 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, various Cuban provinces, and the Northwestern Bahamas. A tropical storm watch is in effect for various Cuban provinces, the Northwestern Bahamas, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Bay.

Eta is expected to strengthen later Saturday and slow down as it enters the Gulf. It’s not expected to become stronger than a tropical storm, as the gulf waters are not as warm now as they are in the summer.