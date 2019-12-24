(CNN) – A crop duster dropped 100 gallons of holy water across a Louisiana town.
Photos show the ceremony that was held Sunday afternoon in Cow Island.
The community is 30 miles outside of Lafayette.
The Diocese of Lafayette said parishioners brought the water from their homes and a priest prayed over it before the bottles were loaded onto a plane.
The water was sprayed onto the town and nearby farms.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Town crop dusted with holy water for Christmas
- Man accused of using fake money at Kettering business
- President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
- Congressman: Senators running for president should be removed from impeachment proceedings
- Baby Archie takes over on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card