Tornado flattens Nashville school

(WSMV/NBC News) At least 22 people are dead after a string of tornadoes ripped across central Tennessee overnight.
Nashville took a direct hit from the storms. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed across the city.
Among them was the Donelson Christian Academy. The entire elementary wing of the school was flattened.
Neighbors of the school say the storm lasted just a few seconds.
Deaths were reported in Benton, Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.
“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a Tuesday morning news conference.
