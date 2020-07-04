Top Trump campaign aide tests positive for virus

A top Trump campaign aide has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The president’s team confirmed that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the campaign and the girlfriend of Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., had tested positive for the virus while in South Dakota.
Both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., who serves as a top surrogate for the president, are isolating themselves and have canceled public events, according to Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee.
