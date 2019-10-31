Top Halloween spending trends

(NBC) – Happy Halloween! It’s a holiday we celebrate every year with trick-or-treating and dressing up in costumes, and this year Americans are spending big bucks!

Today is the day those Halloween costume plans come to life. Plans that often start with a Google search.

The creepy clown takes the top spot on Google’s annual Frightgeist list tracking Halloween trends, followed by witch and Spiderman.

“The biggest breakout costume of the year was actually Forky from Toy Story,” says Molly Vandenberg with Google.

Many popular costumes drawing from movies including Star Wars, Joker, The Descendants, and Netflix show Stranger Things.

“Video games continue to be really popular for a lot of people,” said Vandenberg.

Minecraft made the top 50 trending costumes, and Fortnite is in the top ten for the second year, with many taking inspiration and motivation from social media.

Creative costumes add up to record spending according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

“$85 per household. That is the second highest reading in the last 15 years,” said Mark Mathews with NRF.

Kid costumes pull in about 1.2 billion dollars of Halloween spending.

Adults are spending even more on themselves… 1.5 billion!

Pets are also getting in on the action, with half a billion spent on costumes for furry friends so the whole family can celebrate spooky season in style.

A viral video made that Chucky costume the number one costume for pets this year, followed by Ewok and Spider Dog.

For couples, the most popular costumes are Lilo and Stitch and Bonnie and Clyde.

This year, parents are dressing babies up as bananas and dalmatians!

