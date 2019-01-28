Too many antibiotics causing healthcare concerns

With the temperatures dropping, it has many of us feeling a little under the weather and reaching for the proper care. In most cases, that care usually comes in the form of an antibiotic, something Dr. Reed says is a misconception.

“I don’t know which one is the main misconception, but antibiotics don’t cure everything,” said Dr. Gudrun Reed, physician.

She states that antibiotics are becoming sort of like an expectation among many patients even though what they’re suffering from may be a virus, and not caused by bacteria. According to researchers, antibiotics do not target viruses.

“I think it’s probably over-prescribed, probably, partially, because patients expect to get an antibiotic, if you don’t get an antibiotic you are not properly being taken care of is the misconception, I think,” Reed said.

In 2016, a study published by the centers for disease control found that at least 30 percent of antibiotics prescribed in the United States are unnecessary.

Dr. Lebato says that its something he sees on a daily basis, patients requesting antibiotics without fully understanding the nature of their symptoms.

“Despite educating people and talking to people about their symptoms and that they’re not going to get better with antibiotics and they just give it more times because most people would still like a prescription of something,” said Dr. Alan Lebato, family medicine physician.

And although it’s not at the level of the opioid epidemic, Lebato says if more doctors continue to prematurely prescribe antibiotics, it could do more harm than good.

“We do have a real concern that if we don’t treat appropriately, don’t use antibiotics for a viral infection, we are creating a monster in the bacteria that will be resistant to all the oral antibiotics that we have,” Lebato said.

Researchers found that out of 19 million patients prescribed the antibiotics, 23% of those prescriptions were given for colds, coughs and other illnesses that don’t require the medicine.

