Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied boy named ‘Corona’

(CNN) – Tom Hanks has gifted an Australian boy a typewriter. While the actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined with coronavirus in Australia, an 8-year-old wrote a letter to the couple.

He told them he was being bullied because of his name, which is “Corona.”

Hanks decided to give Corona the typewriter he had brought with him to Australia, which just happens to be made by the brand Corona.

Hanks told Corona to ask an adult how the typewriter works and write him back using it.

He signed the letter with a quote from his Toy Story franchise, “You’ve got a friend in me.”