Tips and tricks to save on Thanksgiving travel

(CNN) – If you’re driving to your Thanksgiving Day destination, you’re not alone. According to AAA, nearly 50 million people will be hitting the roadways.

That’s a nearly 3 percent increase over last year.

If you’ve chosen the more expensive option of flying, there are some tricks to save cash.

And whether you’re driving or flying, AAA says this is the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since the agency began tracking in 2000, and the busiest since the record was set in 2005.

This year’s top three destinations are Orlando, Anaheim, and New York City.

If you’re taking to the skies, AAA recommends you fly out the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush, saying average tickets are cheaper.

Or fly on the actual holiday.

According to a report by Fare Compare, the most expensive days for Thanksgiving travel this year are Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after.

Another tip– look for alternate or smaller airports outside a big city.

You’ll likely find cheaper tickets, just beware of hidden fees.

Another savings hack– bring your own snacks and entertainment.

Food at airports and on the road is more expensive so pack your own cheaper and healthier options.

And a final tip– ditch the pricey hotels and look for alternatives.

Go with a rental that has a kitchen, that way you can cook meals there instead of eating out.

