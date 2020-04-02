‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic transfers to hospital after fellow inmates test positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, AKA Joe Exotic from “Tiger King”, has been transferred to a prison medical center in Fort Worth.
According to our sister station NBC DFW, Maldonado-Passage is being held at Fort Worth FMC, a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Maldonado-Passage, 57, is in quarantine there after multiple fellow inmates at the jail where he was being held tested positive for the coronavirus.
He is currently serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot. Maldonado-Passage had attempted to hire someone to kill Carole Basking, a prominent animal rights activist and a centerpiece of the Netflix viral documentary “Tiger King.”
Maldonado-Passage was also convicted on nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act and eight counts of violating wildlife records.
