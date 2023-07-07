DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In its first seven hours live, the new social media platform Threads surpassed 10 million signups. A University of Dayton professor joined us on Five on 2 to explore the possibilities of Threads, and what it means for Twitter.

According to Andrew Edelblum, professor of Management and Marketing at UD, there is a strong appetite for a conversational public square among social media users. Since Elon Musk’s takeoff of Twitter, Edelblum says there has been an increasing sense of unsettlement within the platform.

Enter Threads.

With its strong integration into Meta, Threads provides a conversational spot for Internet users with strong similarities to social media accounts you may already have like Facebook and Instagram.

“This has really given Threads an opportunity to hit the ground running, guns blazing,” said Edelblum. “The fact of the matter is, Instagram has a current active user base of over one billion people, and there’s a pretty good chance that a lot of those people are gonna trickle on over to Threads as well.”

With countless possibilities for Threads, only time will tell if there’s space for one more social media platform on the Internet.