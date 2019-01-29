Thread-count or no? Know your bed sheets
(NBC) - When it comes to the sheets we're sleeping on at night, some of us can become obsessive with thread counts, the weave, feel and label. New research, though, from Consumer Reports suggests we stop equating thread count with quality.
Haniya Rae of Consumer Reports says, "We had really great sheets in our rating that have 300 thread counts and we had really poor sheets in our ratings that had 1,000 thread counts."
And stop thinking the higher the price tag, the better the bed sheet.
Says Rae, "Some of the cheapest sheets might be lower to the bottom of our rating but there are also some that are several hundred dollars toward the bottom of our rating."
Rae summarized Consumer Reports' findings on the best cotton bedsheets you buy although, they also tested those made from bamboo with disappointing results.
Rae adds, "We tested bamboo viscose sheets and we found that they shrink up to 15% in our tests, whereas cotton sheets shrink up to 6%."
Shrinkage was a big factor in rating the bed sheets because, as Rae points out, a poor-fitting sheet can lead to a poor night of sleeping.
According to Rae, "It is totally going to ruin the experience of having that sheet, you may as well go buy another one."
Other studies say sheets made of 100% Egyptian cotton, or Pima cotton, are the ones most likely to provide the most comfortable night of sleep.
