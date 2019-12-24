Thousands visit giant baby Jesus sculpture in Mexico City

(NBC) – Thousands of Mexicans have paid a visit to one of the world’s largest baby Jesus figures to celebrate the holiday season.
For the last five years, a neighborhood in Mexico City had displayed the world’s largest baby Jesus, only to be outdone by a model made in a neighboring state last year.
With almost 2 million inhabitants, the municipality in Mexico City is already the location for one of the world’s largest Easter reenactments.
The figure was sculpted by a local special effects artist.
The figure was sculpted by a local special effects artist.
Everyone in the family participated in the project and they are now aiming to create an entire nativity scene for next year.
