Thousands visit giant baby Jesus sculpture in Mexico City

(NBC) – Thousands of Mexicans have paid a visit to one of the world’s largest baby Jesus figures to celebrate the holiday season.

For the last five years, a neighborhood in Mexico City had displayed the world’s largest baby Jesus, only to be outdone by a model made in a neighboring state last year.

With almost 2 million inhabitants, the municipality in Mexico City is already the location for one of the world’s largest Easter reenactments.

The figure was sculpted by a local special effects artist.

Everyone in the family participated in the project and they are now aiming to create an entire nativity scene for next year.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.