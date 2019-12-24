Breaking News
Thousands visit giant baby Jesus sculpture in Mexico City

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Thousands of Mexicans have paid a visit to one of the world’s largest baby Jesus figures to celebrate the holiday season.

For the last five years, a neighborhood in Mexico City had displayed the world’s largest baby Jesus, only to be outdone by a model made in a neighboring state last year.

With almost 2 million inhabitants, the municipality in Mexico City is already the location for one of the world’s largest Easter reenactments.

The figure was sculpted by a local special effects artist.

Everyone in the family participated in the project and they are now aiming to create an entire nativity scene for next year.

