Thousands flee California wildfires

(NBC News) A series of wildfires continues to burn across Northern California, where at least three people have been killed and several homes destroyed since the weekend.

In less than two days the “Glass” fire has destroyed more than 11,000 acres in Napa County.

Feeding on dry vegetation and pushed by powerful winds, the flames are destroying homes and blocking roads.

“It was just you know, a big red ball of fire right next to us,” says evacuee Sam Perez.

Nearly 50,000 people are under evacuation warnings.