‘This one takes the cake!’ Parade marks 100th birthday

(WEAU/NBC News) The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping one Eau Claire, Wisconsin woman from celebrating her 100th birthday.

Geraldine Olson or “Gerry” as her friends and family call her, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

“This one takes the cake,” she said.

Due to social distancing Olson’s birthday plans had to be adjusted, and her great granddaughter Samantha Cronin was one of the many people that helped put the big day together by organizing a parade of well-wishers.

“Initially we planned to have the grandkids and the great-great grandkids go by, but when I put a post on Facebook, we were thinking maybe some family friends who know her would want to join in and we never anticipated what it turned into,” Cronin says.

Dozens of friends, family and people from the community drove their cars past Olson’s house to wish her a happy birthday from a distance.