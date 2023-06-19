DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you love, hate — or make! — them, plenty of dad jokes were made over Father’s Day weekend.

Now, a new study by Betting.us has revealed which dad joke takes the crown as most popular in the country. The mother of all dad jokes, if you will.

“Hi hungry, I’m dad!” is the most common dad joke used across the United States, according to the study, followed by the saying, “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes!”.

The third most common dad-ism is “back in my day”.

The survey found that more than one in three dads tell dad jokes because they make their kids laugh, while 23 percent say it’s their fatherly duty.

Finally, 15 percent of dads say they tell jokes because it annoys their kids.

The study can be read in full here.