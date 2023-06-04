(Stacker) – Each year, around 50 million young Americans attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, making the country’s educational system one of the farthest-reaching and most impactful government services. And while the debate over alternatives like charter schools rages on, one thing is undebatable: The future of the country lies in our youth, and our system’s ability to provide an education that will enable them to create productive and meaningful lives for themselves.

Because education is handled at the state level—from curricula and budgets to graduation requirements—a standard American education is somewhat hard to define. Formal academic education is one of the ways children and young adults obtain the information needed to seek individual enrichment. Moreover, the social interaction inherent in public educational settings helps young people develop the traits and skills needed to thrive in diverse social environments.

To what extent education influences a person’s ability to achieve a satisfactory level of well-being has been a constant matter of discussion among psychologists, sociologists, educators, and philosophers ever since the time of Socrates; however, there is greater consensus about how education affects living conditions. To wit, education has a causal relationship with income, housing, public policy, lifestyle, and health care. A study published by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center of Society and Health found that people in the U.S. with less education face “serious health disadvantages.” According to the report, those whose formal education ended with high school “live with greater illnesses, have a shorter life expectancy, and tend to generate higher medical care costs.”

To help understand areas with the highest educational attainment, Stacker used data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released in 2022, to determine areas with the highest educational attainment. This index evaluates each state’s population across seven educational tiers, ranging from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees. States are ranked by the percentage of the population with a graduate degree. Ties are broken by the percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

How does your state stack up? Read on to discover which states are the most educated in the U.S.

#52. Puerto Rico

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 14.1%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.0%

– Some college, no degree: 11.9%

– Associate’s degree: 11.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8%

#51. West Virginia

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.1%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 40.1%

– Some college, no degree: 18.5%

– Associate’s degree: 7.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.0%

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8%

#50. Arkansas

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 34.1%

– Some college, no degree: 21.7%

– Associate’s degree: 7.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8%

#49. North Dakota

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.1%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.1%

– Some college, no degree: 22.0%

– Associate’s degree: 14.1%

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2%

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9%

#48. Mississippi

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 29.8%

– Some college, no degree: 22.1%

– Associate’s degree: 10.5%

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.0%

#47. Nevada

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 5.3%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.8%

– Some college, no degree: 24.6%

– Associate’s degree: 8.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.0%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1%

#46. Louisiana

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.2%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 33.1%

– Some college, no degree: 20.9%

– Associate’s degree: 6.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2%

#45. Oklahoma

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.4%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.8%

– Some college, no degree: 22.9%

– Associate’s degree: 8.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3%

#44. South Dakota

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.1%

– Some college, no degree: 20.7%

– Associate’s degree: 11.8%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.4%

#43. Idaho

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.5%

– Some college, no degree: 25.6%

– Associate’s degree: 9.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6%

#42. Iowa

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.4%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.6%

– Some college, no degree: 20.5%

– Associate’s degree: 12.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.0%

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7%

#41. Indiana

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 33.0%

– Some college, no degree: 19.9%

– Associate’s degree: 9.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.7%

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1%

#40. Alabama

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.8%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.5%

– Some college, no degree: 21.3%

– Associate’s degree: 8.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2%

#39. Kentucky

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 32.8%

– Some college, no degree: 20.6%

– Associate’s degree: 8.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1%

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6%

#38. Wyoming

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 1.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.4%

– Some college, no degree: 25.2%

– Associate’s degree: 11.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9%

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6%

#37. Tennessee

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.0%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.2%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 31.6%

– Some college, no degree: 20.6%

– Associate’s degree: 7.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.2%

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8%

#36. Wisconsin

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.4%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.0%

– Some college, no degree: 20.2%

– Associate’s degree: 11.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.7%

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8%

#35. South Carolina

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.7%

– Some college, no degree: 20.2%

– Associate’s degree: 10.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

#34. Texas

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 7.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.5%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 24.5%

– Some college, no degree: 21.2%

– Associate’s degree: 7.5%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.4%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%

#33. Ohio

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.2%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 32.6%

– Some college, no degree: 20.0%

– Associate’s degree: 8.8%

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.4%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3%

#32. Montana

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 1.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.1%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.8%

– Some college, no degree: 23.4%

– Associate’s degree: 9.5%

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3%

#31. Nebraska

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.6%

– Some college, no degree: 22.5%

– Associate’s degree: 10.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4%

#30. Alaska

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.3%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.5%

– Some college, no degree: 25.6%

– Associate’s degree: 8.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.1%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5%

#29. Florida

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.4%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.9%

– Some college, no degree: 19.5%

– Associate’s degree: 10.1%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.8%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7%

#28. Missouri

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.3%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.5%

– Some college, no degree: 21.6%

– Associate’s degree: 8.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.9%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8%

#27. Arizona

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.9%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.8%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.5%

– Some college, no degree: 24.6%

– Associate’s degree: 9.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9%

#26. Michigan

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.8%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.5%

– Some college, no degree: 22.8%

– Associate’s degree: 9.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.0%

#25. Utah

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.5%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.4%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 22.7%

– Some college, no degree: 25.1%

– Associate’s degree: 9.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.0%

#24. North Carolina

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.1%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.8%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.2%

– Some college, no degree: 20.8%

– Associate’s degree: 10.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.9%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.1%

#23. Hawaii

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.4%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 3.9%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.8%

– Some college, no degree: 20.5%

– Associate’s degree: 11.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.2%

#22. Maine

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.1%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.2%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.9%

– Some college, no degree: 18.9%

– Associate’s degree: 10.3%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.0%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.6%

#21. New Mexico

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 5.4%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.8%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.0%

– Some college, no degree: 23.3%

– Associate’s degree: 8.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.8%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7%

#20. Georgia

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.4%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.4%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.2%

– Some college, no degree: 19.9%

– Associate’s degree: 8.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8%

#19. Kansas

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.7%

– Some college, no degree: 22.7%

– Associate’s degree: 8.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8%

#18. Minnesota

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 3.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.9%

– Some college, no degree: 20.5%

– Associate’s degree: 11.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.0%

#17. Pennsylvania

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.0%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 33.8%

– Some college, no degree: 15.7%

– Associate’s degree: 8.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9%

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2%

#16. Oregon

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.3%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.2%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 22.5%

– Some college, no degree: 24.9%

– Associate’s degree: 9.1%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.7%

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.3%

#15. California

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 8.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.1%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 20.4%

– Some college, no degree: 20.5%

– Associate’s degree: 8.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.9%

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.4%

#14. Delaware

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.7%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 30.4%

– Some college, no degree: 18.8%

– Associate’s degree: 8.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4%

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2%

#13. Washington

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.5%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 21.8%

– Some college, no degree: 22.7%

– Associate’s degree: 10.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.1%

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2%

#12. Rhode Island

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.2%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.9%

– Some college, no degree: 17.7%

– Associate’s degree: 8.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.9%

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.4%

#11. Illinois

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.4%

– Some college, no degree: 20.1%

– Associate’s degree: 8.2%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.8%

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.4%

#10. New Hampshire

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 2.1%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 27.3%

– Some college, no degree: 17.8%

– Associate’s degree: 10.3%

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.4%

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9%

#9. Colorado

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.4%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 20.6%

– Some college, no degree: 20.5%

– Associate’s degree: 8.5%

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.7%

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.1%

#8. New Jersey

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.6%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.4%

– Some college, no degree: 15.9%

– Associate’s degree: 6.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1%

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.4%

#7. Vermont

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 1.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 28.0%

– Some college, no degree: 16.5%

– Associate’s degree: 8.6%

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.2%

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.7%

#6. New York

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 6.0%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 25.2%

– Some college, no degree: 15.2%

– Associate’s degree: 8.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.8%

#5. Virginia

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.7%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.5%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.8%

– Some college, no degree: 18.7%

– Associate’s degree: 7.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.8%

– Graduate or professional degree: 17.6%

#4. Connecticut

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.0%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 26.1%

– Some college, no degree: 16.6%

– Associate’s degree: 7.8%

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.2%

#3. Maryland

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.8%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.4%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.9%

– Some college, no degree: 18.4%

– Associate’s degree: 6.9%

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.0%

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.5%

#2. Massachusetts

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 4.2%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.6%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 23.2%

– Some college, no degree: 15.1%

– Associate’s degree: 7.7%

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.8%

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.4%

#1. Washington D.C.

Highest level of education completed:

– Less than 9th grade: 3.2%

– 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%

– High school graduate (includes equivalency): 15.5%

– Some college, no degree: 12.4%

– Associate’s degree: 3.0%

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.5%

– Graduate or professional degree: 35.9%