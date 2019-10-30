These 3 apps can help you track your packages

In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, photo, packages riding on a belt are scanned to be loaded onto delivery trucks at the Amazon Fulfillment center in Robbinsville Township, N.J. Amazon is holding a giant job fair Wednesday, Aug. 2, and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. […]

(NBC News) – With more and more of our shopping done online, tracking purchases has become increasingly important.

If you want to get a better handle on your orders and when they might arrive, PC Mike Wendland has three apps that can help, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

17Track is one of the best, totally free options for tracking your packages. It includes more than 220 carriers and lets you add up to 10 tracking numbers at once. Set your smartphone to receive push notifications for status changes. The app is free for IOS and Android.

Slice By Rakuten is another free option that also serves as a king of online shopping assistant that just happens to pull double duty as a package tracker. Use Slice to track price drops for items you want to purchase, find product recalls and find deals on products. The app is free for IOS and Android.

Parceltrack is great at the basics and has a no-frills interface. With Parceltrack, it’s all about package tracking. There’s also a notification center widget that lets you quickly and easily track packages without unlocking your phone. Parceltrack is free to use with IOS and Android, but there is a one-time $2.99 purchase for some additional features.

