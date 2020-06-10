Therapist Burnout: Taking care of mental health professionals

(NBC) – Burnout is very real right now. Mental health therapists have been helping a lot of people through this pandemic, but what about their own mental health?

Things have changed for Ceci Hudson Torn, not just in how she counsels other people but how she and mental health providers are carefully trying to maintain their passion to help others through this mentally trying time.

“About the first 45 to 55 days I had this huge adrenaline rush and I was constantly problem-solving for myself as a clinician, for our staff, and delivering mental health services,” she said.

But now the adrenaline is gone, and she worries mental health providers might need to take care of their own.

“We’ve rallied to respond and been running really hard, really fast at the problem to try to hold and continue the services. The adrenaline helped and the newness of it helped and the problem-solving helped with that energy and motivation but you can’t stay in that season forever,” she said.

Here’s how she says to get back on track:

“Making mental health a priority, providing space for self-care things, to sneak away. A walk, reading a book, carving out time for ourselves.”

Meditation is also a tool Hudson Torn encourages everyone to try.

She says even just a few minutes of being still each day can make a difference.