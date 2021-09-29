**For previous coverage, watch below.

(WJW) — TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter — AKA Duane Lee Chapman — feels he is close to finding Brian Laundrie, TMZ reports.

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé Gabby Petito disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming back on September 19. The case has generated massive nationwide interest since an investigation began a few weeks ago.

Chapman is in Florida, where Laundrie was last seen at Carlton Reserve.

Sources tell TMZ Chapman believes Laundrie is alive. As of Wednesday afternoon, he allegedly headed to a “remote site” where he believed Laundrie was hiding.

UPDATE: Video is from this morning — earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching. Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow… pic.twitter.com/g2tq85JTZX — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 29, 2021

Chapman tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon in which he said his teams “launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching.”

He said boat crews and ground teams were called in and search and rescue dogs were deployed.

“The search now is really on,” he said. “The search has just begun.”