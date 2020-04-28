The do’s and don’ts of life in quarantine

(NBC) – As we all scramble to find our new normal while staying at home, everyone is trying to figure out new routines personally and professionally.

With working from home the “new normal” in the U.S., it’s important to make your workspace just right.

“Definitely shop your home, see what you already have on hand that can be repurposed,” says Melanie Berliet of The Spruce.

Maybe the end table or accent table can be a desk?

“It can be so tempting to work from the couch or bed, but we do not recommend that. It’s not great for your back or neck,” Berliet said.

Our new norm should also include more balanced nutrition.

“There is a lot we are all dealing with here and don’t make that you need to lose weight something you need to worry about right now,” said Rachel Berman of Berrywell.

Whenever possible, a combination of protein, fiber and fat will help you feel satisfied and give you energy throughout the day.

And going to the freezer may be even more nutritious than fresh.

“When it’s frozen, it’s frozen at the peak of ripeness – you are getting a lot of good nutrition in every bite,” Berman said.

But when it comes to our beauty routine, “do it yourself” isn’t always a good idea.

“We don’t know when we can set up the next appointment so people are scrambling and trying to figure it out on their own,” said Leah Wyar with Byrdie.

Coloring your own hair and doing your own nails should be relatively harmless, and both will grow if something goes wrong.

But not with things like chemical peels.

“They are going online and finding the actual acids, learning how to mix them up, playing scientist in the bathroom. It’s dangerous and toxic to your body,” Wyar said.

The biggest no-no on the list: Online fillers! Some things still should be left to the professionals.