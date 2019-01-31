The dog days of...winter?

(WHO) We are not the only ones with cabin fever due to the ongoing cold snap. With little to no exercise in the last couple days, dogs are beginning to get a little rowdy.

Veterinarians recommend dogs get 45 minutes to an hour of exercise a day, but in these record-breaking low temperatures, they say dogs can only be outside for a couple of minutes at a time.

That's why they recommend bringing them to an indoor doggie day care.

Veterinary technician Amber Springer says if it is too cold outside for you, it's too cold outside for your dogs.

"Their paw pads are like your hands so if you put gloves on your hands you need to put something on their paw pads," Springer says.

She recommended booties or even Vaseline, but that only works for a short amount of time as dogs can get frostbite in a matter of minutes.