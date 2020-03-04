‘The Batman’ director shares picture of new Batmobile

(CNN) – The Batman is about to get fast and furious.
Matt Reeves, the director of the reboot titled ‘The Batman,’ shared a first look at The Dark Knight’s new wheels.
This is not your grandfather’s Batmobile.
The photos released on Twitter show actor Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit standing alongside the car.
The new version resembles a classic hotrod more-so than some of the futuristic flying models seen in past films.
The Batman is set for release in 2021.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 85 students on board when 2 buses crash in Mason, driver injured
- Lockdown lifted at Middletown city schools after threat
- Civilian scientists enlisted to help in search for coronavirus treatment
- Local help on the way for Tennessee tornado victims
- LIVE: Arnold Sports Festival organizers to discuss what’s next for event