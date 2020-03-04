‘The Batman’ director shares picture of new Batmobile

(CNN) – The Batman is about to get fast and furious.

Matt Reeves, the director of the reboot titled ‘The Batman,’ shared a first look at The Dark Knight’s new wheels.

This is not your grandfather’s Batmobile.

The photos released on Twitter show actor Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit standing alongside the car.

The new version resembles a classic hotrod more-so than some of the futuristic flying models seen in past films.

The Batman is set for release in 2021.