Thanksgiving traditions changing

(NBC) – Of all the things to be thankful for this year, maybe keeping time-honored Thanksgiving traditions isn’t at the top of your list. That may be a good thing because those traditions are changing.

No one’s suggesting you abandon traditions of Thanksgiving, but fear not, traditionalists. Turkey is still the protein of choice on Turkey Day.

“Turkey has been part of harvest celebrations and Thanksgiving celebrations for hundreds of years,” said Beth Breeding with the National Turkey Federation.

This year, 40 million turkeys will grace tables all across the country, but we are seeing a trend away from the traditional meal.

However, if you plan to keep with tradition, keep it clean.

“You should absolutely never wash your turkey. When you wash your turkey, you’re essentially spreading bacteria around your kitchen,” said Breeding, instead of spreading good cheer.

