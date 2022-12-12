AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on an assault by strangulation/suffocation – family violence, according to the Austin Police Department. That’s a third-degree felony.

Online jail records showed the 49-year-old coach was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m.

Christopher Michael Beard. (APD photo)

APD said it was called to the 1900 block of Vista Lane at 12:15 a.m., Monday for a disturbance in connection with Beard’s arrest. That’s in the Tarrytown neighborhood. According to an APD press release, when officers responded to the address they found a woman who said Beard “assaulted and strangled her.” APD wants anyone with more information about what happened to call them at 512-974-TIPS.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to that address. A person refused treatment, ATCEMS said.

KXAN reached out to University of Texas Athletics for a statement. It responded with the following: “The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to updated jail records. During an initial court hearing with a magistrate, Beard verbally confirmed he could pay a cash bond, and thus will be released later Monday with an emergency protective order in place for two months. He has to stay 200 yards away from the home where the alleged assault took place, he has to stay at least 200 yards away from the victim at all times while the case is in court and he can’t possess a firearm or ammunition.

The Longhorns have a home game scheduled at Moody Center on Monday at 7 p.m. against Rice University.

Chris Beard’s coaching history

Beard worked at Texas Tech before being hired at UT in April 2021.

Texas is Beard’s alma mater. He was a former UT student assistant under then-basketball coach Tom Penders. He came back to Austin after five impressive seasons leading the Red Raiders. He also worked at McMurry University in Abilene from 2012-2013 and at Angelo State University in San Angelo from 2013-2015.

Beard was a Texas Tech assistant from 2001 to 2011, coaching under Bob Knight and Knight’s son, Pat.

He graduated from UT in 1995.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.