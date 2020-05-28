Tesla cuts prices on several models

Breaking News
Shelby County Fair added to list of canceled summer events
(CNN) – As Elon Musk’s Space-X tried to soar to new heights Wednesday, his car company Tesla announced it would bring its car prices down to earth.

While the Space-X launch is on hold until at least Saturday, Tesla is now offering a $5,000 discount on the Model X.

The Tesla Model X is the vehicle that brought the astronauts to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral. The electric vehicle and clean energy company is also offering discounts on the Model 3 and the Model S, according to the Tesla website. The lowest-priced and most popular Tesla is now starting at $39,000 after a $2,000 discount.

Tesla was one of the few automakers to see sales increases in the first quarter of this year, as well as a profit, during the pandemic.

