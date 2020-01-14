KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials have confirmed the 11-month-old child found unresponsive in a Knox County bathtub on Wednesday has passed away.
Officials at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed 11-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo has passed away. The child was hospitalized on Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.
His mother, Lindsee Louise Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with felony aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes and Major Crimes Detectives at Children’s Hospital. Bond has been set for $350,000.
According to an arrest warrant, Leonardo told police she put the 11-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo and her 23-month-old in the bathtub with 4-6 inches of water before going outside to smoke a cigarette and have some, “me time” around 8 p.m. Wednesday. She said she was outside for about 10 minutes.
Leonardo said when she returned, the 23-month-old had turned the water back on, filling the tub to the top. She said the 11-month old was floating on his back while the 23-month-old stood in the tub.
Leonardo stated she took the infant from the tub to a bed and called 911, with dispatchers instructing her on how to perform CPR.
American Medical Response transported the victim to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center where they regained a heartbeat. The 11-month was later transferred to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
RELATED: Child found unresponsive in bathtub transported to hospital
LATEST STORIES:Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Tennessee mother charged with murder after infant found unresponsive in bathtub dies
- Warren vows to cancel college debt without awaiting Congress
- Montgomery County to announce 5-year strategic plan Tuesday
- ‘Go Chiefs!’ This 1965 Chiefs cheerleader is still just as spunky as she was 54 years ago
- 49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game