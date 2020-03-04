Tennessee in state of emergency after deadly tornadoes

Live Now
by: CNN

(CNN) – Dozens of people are missing after deadly storms struck Tennessee in the middle of the night Tuesday.

At least two dozen people are dead and entire neighborhoods have been leveled.

Tennessee remains under a state of emergency. As the storms have passed, the recovery efforts are now getting underway.

“Now we’re in the transition from yesterday’s emergency, to recovery. The next phase will be rebuilding,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Officials are working to get an accurate picture of the lives lost and the damage done.

“In terms of infrastructure, this has been the most devastating storm of my career.”

The storms have left tens of thousands of residents in the dark and emergency utility crews are now working around the clock to restore the power.

“Our field resources will be working fourteen hour days– fourteen hours on, fourteen hours off– 24/7 until we get all power restored to all that can accept power.”

It’s unclear how many tornadoes swept across the region, but an initial survey of the damage indicates at least one tornado in the east Nashville area was an EF-3.

Yet despite the tragedy, an outpouring of support raising spirits.

“Oh, what a city, I’ve never been so inspired. In the areas of greatest devastation, people’s attitude was the strongest,” the Mayor said.

