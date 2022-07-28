OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — County investigators in Florida are warning the public of sextortion after a teenager fell victim to a scheme on Snapchat.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager sent multiple photos of himself on the social media app after receiving nude photos from a random account. The victim said he was then threatened to send cash to the account or the photos would be sent to the victim’s friends.

OCSO is investigating the case and said cases like this are on the rise.

“Certainly don’t send any nude pictures or anything like that,” said Sergeant Joe Gordon. those things can be used against you later on and oftentimes they are. We have seen them come back to haunt people years, years after the fact.”

A cyberbullying.org study in 2019 showed the majority of sextortion cases with middle and high school-aged victims were blackmailed for more photos, sexual acts or money.

Full post from OCSO:

Help Us Spread the Word – Sextortion is a crime – and yes, unfortunately we do have local victims. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of sextortion involving a local teenager. A young man recently received a Snapchat from an unknown user with pictures of a nude female and in turn, sent back nude photos of himself.The “sextorter” then began demanding the victim send cash through various online payment sources and sent screenshots of the victim’s Instagram page, threatening to send the photos of him to all his friends if he refused to pay. Sextortion is more common than most people realize.If you’re a victim of this crime, report it to law enforcement!In addition, here’s a link to lots of good information from the FBI: https://www.fbi.gov/…/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page