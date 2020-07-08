Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Teen makes coronavirus prom dress out of duct tape

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Four months, 41 rolls of duct tape, and one COVID-themed prom dress.

18-year-old Peyton Manker from Illinois made a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a scholarship contest.

Unfortunately, her prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak but Manker used that as her inspiration. She created a coronavirus-themed dress featuring images of life during the pandemic.

Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “This too shall pass” and a “Flatten the Curve” face mask.

The dress was for a Duck Brand contest. The duct tape maker is awarding $20,000 dollars in cash scholarships to winners in July.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS