(CNN) – Four months, 41 rolls of duct tape, and one COVID-themed prom dress.
18-year-old Peyton Manker from Illinois made a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a scholarship contest.
Unfortunately, her prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak but Manker used that as her inspiration. She created a coronavirus-themed dress featuring images of life during the pandemic.
Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “This too shall pass” and a “Flatten the Curve” face mask.
The dress was for a Duck Brand contest. The duct tape maker is awarding $20,000 dollars in cash scholarships to winners in July.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Teen makes coronavirus prom dress out of duct tape
- State mask ordinance will affect all ‘Level 3’ & ‘Level 4’ counties
- Rescue dog becomes rescuer
- Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace
- ‘Masks make a difference’: Dr. Fauci talks safely reopening as COVID-19 cases in south spike