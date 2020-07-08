Teen makes coronavirus prom dress out of duct tape

(CNN) – Four months, 41 rolls of duct tape, and one COVID-themed prom dress.

18-year-old Peyton Manker from Illinois made a prom dress entirely out of duct tape for a scholarship contest.

Unfortunately, her prom was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak but Manker used that as her inspiration. She created a coronavirus-themed dress featuring images of life during the pandemic.

Manker even made accessories, like an anklet saying, “This too shall pass” and a “Flatten the Curve” face mask.

The dress was for a Duck Brand contest. The duct tape maker is awarding $20,000 dollars in cash scholarships to winners in July.