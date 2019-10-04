Teen kicked out of homecoming dance for wearing jumpsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS/CNN/WDTN) – A teen in Florida claims she was kicked out of her school’s homecoming dance for her attire, prompting many in the community to come to her defense.

Darcy Krueger had photos of her taken Thursday to pose in a jumpsuit after she was turned away for wearing the jumpsuit, not a dress to the dance last weekend.

“I already had this in the closet and I was like, ‘hey this could totally work,'” Krueger said.

Darcy’s mother aired out her concerns on Facebook regarding her daughter’s denial at the dance.

“Didn’t specify that jumpsuits for ladies were not allowed,” her mother, Melissa Krueger, said. “Her outfit would be considered semi formal. She has it all dressed up and she’s modest.”

According to the event organizer, the dress code online states gentlemen must wear dress pants, button-down shirt and tie, while the young ladies must wear semi-formal dresses that are not revealing or too short.

“I think its very unfair that boys can wear pants but girls can’t,” Darcy said.

Both Darcy and her mother believe the rules should change.

“She didn’t let it get to her self-worth and dignity,” Melissa said. “She didn’t let it tear her down.”

Darcy said she was told she could change and return to the dance, but she decided not to return. The event coordinator refunded the $50 she spent for her ticket.

