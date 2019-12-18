Teen girl sneaks into small plane, drives it into fence

Breaking News
Trotwood man sentenced for death of 19-year-old girlfriend
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at an airport in central California and drove it into a chain-link fence.

The teenager breached the fence of Fresno Yosemite International Airport, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence, airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon told The Fresno Bee.

Airport officials said officers found the teen in the pilot’s seat, wearing the pilot’s headset.

No one was injured. No passenger planes were in danger, Calderon said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of theft of an aircraft. She will be booked into the juvenile hall after officers finish questioning her.

The girl’s mother told Fresno news station KFSN-TV that she hadn’t heard from her daughter since Tuesday night.

